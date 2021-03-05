Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $315,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $2,846,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock worth $612,660,794. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $189.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

