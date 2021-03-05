Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 459,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

