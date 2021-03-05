Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $163.52 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $175.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.