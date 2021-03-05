Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $261.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.36. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

