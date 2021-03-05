Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of TransUnion worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 136,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 97,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $3,891,296. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

