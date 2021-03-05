Korea Investment CORP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.35.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $304.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.