Korea Investment CORP Purchases 35,700 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

EXPD stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

