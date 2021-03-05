Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of NiSource worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 162.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE NI opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

