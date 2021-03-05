Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

