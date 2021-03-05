Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,791 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

