Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,851,000 after purchasing an additional 484,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $69.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

