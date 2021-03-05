Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

OKTA stock opened at $226.22 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day moving average of $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

