Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $84,828,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Roku by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 781,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,549,000 after purchasing an additional 243,058 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $359.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.26. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

