Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $5,760,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total value of $198,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $356.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

