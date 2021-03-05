Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $235.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.70 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

