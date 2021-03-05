Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $132.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

