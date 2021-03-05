Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,900 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.