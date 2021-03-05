Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,400 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $330.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

