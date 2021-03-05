Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,100 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $34.92 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.