Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after buying an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,198. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $183.05 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

