Korea Investment CORP Sells 67,600 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $74.81 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

