Korea Investment CORP Sells 69,900 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.