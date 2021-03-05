Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

