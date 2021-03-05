Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.49. 228,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 149,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

