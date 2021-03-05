Kryll Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $32,524.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00754336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00042640 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,070,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars.

