KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Down 5.6% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $353.33 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00008974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00754336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00042640 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.