Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KHNGY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

