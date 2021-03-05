Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.22. 5,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

