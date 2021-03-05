Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

