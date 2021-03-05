Kusama (KSM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $151.65 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $151.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

