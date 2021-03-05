Kusama (KSM) Trading 6% Higher This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $173.41 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

