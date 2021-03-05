Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 5.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.18. Approximately 208,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 179,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,834.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

