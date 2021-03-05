La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Up 5.1%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.35. 774,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 523,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZB. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.