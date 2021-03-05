Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Raised to $41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 6,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

