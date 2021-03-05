Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIF. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.29.

Shares of TSE:LIF traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,928. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

