Lake Street Capital Increases Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $34.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $900.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

