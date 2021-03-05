Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 97,370 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $91.91 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

