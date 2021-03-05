Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $96,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

