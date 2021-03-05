Lamar Advertising Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 699 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 763% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $74,646,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $92.82. 20,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.