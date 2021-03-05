Landsea Homes (LSEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

