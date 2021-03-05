Laura Tomlin Sells 15,000 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 561,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

