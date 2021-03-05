Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

