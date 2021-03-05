Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

TSE LB opened at C$40.02 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$40.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.37%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

