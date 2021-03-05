LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Trading Up 5.8%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 125,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 49,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

