Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $4.42 million and $1.35 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00462367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00068995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00076926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00466451 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.