Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 801,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 868,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

