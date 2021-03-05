Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.83 and last traded at $176.72. Approximately 687,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 466,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.77.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Get Lear alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.