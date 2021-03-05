Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.68. 1,348,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 669,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

