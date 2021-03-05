Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.68. 1,348,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 669,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The firm has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.