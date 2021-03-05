Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 28th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LFTR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 623,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

