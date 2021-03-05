Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.34. 1,167,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,010,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $59,200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 282,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

